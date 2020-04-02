One held for making fake hand sanitizers in Srirampura

The police have arrested one person for making fake hand sanitizers with isopropyl alcohol at his apartment in Srirampura. The accused identified as M Shiva Kumar (46).

On receiving the information, the police have conducted a surprise raid, seized 5,382 bottles of 100ml, 180 litres of isopropyl alcohol, 10 litres of glycerin and 65 litres of surface cleaner, which were stored illegally in the second floor of the apartment.

Speaking on the occasion, the police said that they had taken the accused into their custody and are investigating further. They also noted that isopropyl alcohol is highly flammable chemical, and a small mistake can ruin everything.