One held for selling banned Gutkha products in Nellore district

Nellore: The police have arrested a person over selling banned Gutka, Zarda, and Ganja and seized the products worth Rs 2.80 lakh from his possession.

According to the police, N Venkateshan alias Venkatesh, who belongs to the old government hospital area here in the city, runs a small shop.

From the past few years, he is getting banned Gutkha, Zarda products from Bengaluru, Ganja from the Visakhapatnam Agency area and storing them in his house. He was secretly selling them to the merchants in Nellore city and surrounding areas.

Upon receiving the information, The Chinna Bazaar CI M Madhu Babu, SI Ravi, and their team have conducted a raid at Ventatesh's house on the 25the of this month.

In the raid, the police have seized banned Zarda worth Rs 2.60 lakh, 83,767 packets of Gukta and Khaini and 2kgs of Ganja worth Rs 20,000 from him. Later, the accused was arrested, taken to the police station and produced before the media.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP J Srinivasulu Reddy has disclosed the matter with the press persons and appreciated the efforts of CI Madhu Babu, SI Ravi, Head Constable Bhaskar Reddy, Constables, Raja, Venkateshwar, Altaf Shamsuddin and declared rewards to them.