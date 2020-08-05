Ranga Reddy: Multi-level marketing fraudsters loot 15 lakh from woman

Ranga Reddy: In yet another case of MLM fraud system, the Miyapur police had arrested a gang of four people in this connection. During the investigation, the accused were identified as Subodh, Deekshit, Uday Jeevan and Rahul Malani.



Subodh, the mastermind of the game plan used to lure people of high returns on particular business investment and when their probable victim invested in the fake scheme they used to harass the victim and ask them to make others join the scheme as well. Once the victims were completely trapped into the system they used to exploit women sexually and through various other means. Following this method, they had looted an amount of Rs 15 lakh from a woman and harassed her in all possible ways. All four suspects were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Cyberabad police has warned the public owing to the easy trap methods into multi-level marketing frauds. The most important fact about this fraud system is the new technique adopted by the fraudsters to trap their probable victims where trust and vulnerability play important factors to such traps.

Cyberabad police further warned people to stay away from such fake schemes. We request the common people to get in touch with us on the number 9490617444 through call or Whatsapp if they find themselves caught in such fraud systems, police said. Apart from this, one can also dial 100 to register complaint at a local police station.