RSS leader's son ends life after cops beat up mom, ransack house in Uttar Pradesh

Baghpat: A 22-year-old man ended his life by hanging after his mother was allegedly roughed up and their house ransacked by police, following a brawl at a Covid vaccination camp in Ranchhad village in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police, Baghpat, Abhishek Singh said 10 policemen of Binauli police station have been relieved of their duties and attached to police lines.

Akshay, a son of a local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader, had taken his mother, 62, to a vaccination centre to get her vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday.

He wanted to get her the jab first instead of standing in queue, citing her age.

This led to an altercation with police, his family members said.

A policeman allegedly slapped Akshay and got into a scuffle, they said.

The vaccination camp was organised by the Health Department in a primary school in Ranchhad village.

Later, policemen raided Akshay's house and broke chairs and a window of the car and also vandalised a tractor, the family said.

When the women of the house protested, they were insulted.

Akshay's mother Madhu, her sister-in-law Kamlesh and one Dharamveer Singh of the village were taken into custody and brought to the police station.

A case was filed against Akshay, they alleged. Upset over this, Akshay allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself, the family said.

After the news of the suicide reached the villagers, they held a demonstration demanding that a case be lodged against policemen.

It was only after senior police officials pacified them that they allowed police to take the body for post-mortem at around 7.30 am on Tuesday.

On the complaint of Akshay's father, a case was filed against five policemen, including police station in-charge Chandrakant Pandey, SSI Udham Singh Talan, constable Ashwani, head constable Salim and constable Murli, under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

SP Singh said Akshay had assaulted the police personnel due to which there was chaos in the camp.

A report was filed against Akshay at the Binauli police station for obstructing government work as well as for assault. Later, he ended his life by suicide, the SP said.