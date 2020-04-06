Three died after consuming hand sanitizer over no liquor in TN

In a tragic incident, three men died after consuming hand sanitizer over no availability of liquor during the national-wide lockdown in Tamil Nadu. The deceased identified as K Sivaraman (30), Shivashankar (32), and Pradeep (32).

The trio consumed hand sanitizer, thinking it contains alcohol as they were depressed over not getting liquor. Immediately, the locals rushed them to Chengalpattu government hospital, where they died while undergoing treatment.