Three died after consuming hand sanitizer over no liquor in TN
Highlights
In a tragic incident, three men died after consuming hand sanitizer over no availability of liquor during the national-wide lockdown in Tamil Nadu....
In a tragic incident, three men died after consuming hand sanitizer over no availability of liquor during the national-wide lockdown in Tamil Nadu. The deceased identified as K Sivaraman (30), Shivashankar (32), and Pradeep (32).
The trio consumed hand sanitizer, thinking it contains alcohol as they were depressed over not getting liquor. Immediately, the locals rushed them to Chengalpattu government hospital, where they died while undergoing treatment.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story