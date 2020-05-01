Unidentified object creates panic among residents of Kathreguppe in Bengaluru

Amid the lockdown, an unidentified object has created panic among the residents of Kathreguppe in Bengaluru. The locals found a suspicious object on the main road and immediately informed the police.

On receiving the information, Hanumanthanagar police reached the spot, examined the object and alerted the bomb and dog squad. In the preliminary investigation revealed that the object contained potassium nitrate, which is used for firecrackers. The police shifted the object to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further investigation.