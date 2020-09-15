Vijayawada: Miscreants decamp with 50 lakh, gold articles

Vijayawada: In a broad daylight robbery, unidentified miscreants robbed Rs 50 lakh cash and gold jewellery from the residence of an Ayurvedic doctor Muralidhar at Mogalrajapuram here on Monday.



According to information, four persons wearing masks and gloves entered into the residence of Dr Muralidhar at about 4 pm and tied the hands of some inmates and looted the cash and gold articles worth Rs 50 lakh. On receiving the information, dog squad and clues team were pressed into service. Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu visited the scene of offence.

The police are trying to collect information with the help of CC camera footage and alerted the check-posts. The police suspect that known persons could have committed the robbery. Machavaram police are investigating the case.