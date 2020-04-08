Young man commits suicide over death of his friend in Kurnool district

In a tragic incident, a young man has committed suicide over becoming upset with the death of his best friend at Mukkamalla village in Sanjamala mandal of Kurnool district.

According to the sources, N Chandra (17), a native of Mukkamalla is studying ITI, and his close friend who also studies with him committed suicide a month ago. Over the death of his friend, Chandra was very upset and often sees the friend's picture on his mobile and committed suicide by hanging himself in the bathroom. On the incident, the police registered a case and are investigating further.