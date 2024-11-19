Live
Just In
10 killed, 25 injured in Israeli airstrike on Beirut
At least 10 people were killed and 25 others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential apartment in central Beirut, al-Jadeed local TV channel reported.
The airstrike targeted an area densely populated in the Zkak Blat area. Ambulances rushed to transport victims to hospitals, calling upon citizens to donate blood of all types, Xinhua news agency reported.
The airstrike, marking the second day in a row that Israel attacks central Beirut, caused fear among citizens, with many of them leaving their houses to seek safer shelters elsewhere.
The target of the airstrike has not yet been identified.
On Sunday, an Israeli airstrike struck the office of Syria's Ba'ath Party located between the area of Ras al-Nabaa and the Sodeco Square commercial center in central Beirut with two air-to-surface missiles, killing Hezbollah Media Chief Mohammad Afif and seven other people.
In another strike later on Sunday evening targeting Mahmoud Madi, the operations officer on the southern front of Hezbollah, Israel hit an electronic store belonging to the Madi family on Mar Elias Street in Beirut, killing three and injuring many others.
Since September 23, the Israeli army has intensified its air attack on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. Israel further initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon in early October.