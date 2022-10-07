10 leading US universities establish partnerships with O.P. Jindal Global University

The O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has established new and meaningful partnerships with 10 leading universities in the US as part of working towards its mission to provide global education opportunities to its students.

JGU has signed new MoUs with the San Jose State University; University of Houston; Penn State Dickinson School of Law; Central Washington University; Pace University; Fordham University; University of Oregon; Clark University; Washington State University; and the Ohio State University

These innovative and path-breaking new collaborations will give JGU students opportunities to study with the leading universities of the world, participate in student exchange programmes, study abroad courses and for dual degree qualifications.

They will also have access to world-class faculty members while studying at JGU and partner universities in the US.

Students will be able to develop intercultural learning experience, while gaining a global perspective during the study period and get opportunities to improve employability skills and enhance chances to follow higher education pursuits overseas. These international education opportunities will be available for students of law, business, finance, liberal arts, journalism and many other disciplines.

The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, said: "The MoUs that have been signed with the 10 leading universities of the US underscores JGU's commitment to fulfil the vision of the National Education Policy 2020 and to provide global education opportunities to the students of JGU under the framework of our status as an 'Institution of Eminence'.

"International collaborations allow JGU students to develop a world view with an exchange of knowledge and ideas along with a multi-cultural understanding. Student and academic mobility lead to mutual benefit for both institutions and strengthen educational connections.

"These partnerships also have the potential to make an impact on curriculum development, collaborative teaching programmes and research networks. The partnerships with renowned universities in the US will provide transformative learning opportunities for our students."

JGU has a wide network of partner universities in the US which has further expanded with the addition of these top-class Universities catering to the aspirations of JGU's students for higher education in the US with a holistic international experience.

These new collaborations are in addition to the existing 360+ partnerships across 67 countries in the world creating diverse opportunities for intercultural learning through internationalization.

Professor (Dr.) Mohan Kumar, Dean, Office of International Affairs & Global Initiatives, JGU, said: "JGU has had long standing cooperation with some of the leading universities in the US. Some of the key strategic partnerships of JGU are with American universities.

"JGU hopes to strengthen and consolidate these partnerships in the future with the wide-ranging opportunities for our students to study with leading universities and institutions in the US. Our students are keen to engage with global universities in their pursuit of study abroad programmes, student exchange programmes and dual degree offerings."