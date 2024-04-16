Live
- UK unemployment rate jumps by more than expected as job market cools
- Gujarat Congress head Gohil criticizes Rupala's apology as insincere
- UPSC declares Civil Services 2023 results, Aditya Srivastava secures top rank
- BJP names three more candidates in Punjab
- Morgan Stanley does not expect RBI to go for a rate cut in 2024-25
- Karnataka tribal woman dies suspiciously in Sudan
- Battle for Jaunpur: Two ex-ministers and a don’s wife in the fray
- Bihar Cricket Association forms Women's Cricket Development Committee to empower female players
- You provoke PM Modi, you will be in trouble: S Gurumurthy on BJP's 'Mission South'
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Testing Feature to Show Recently Active Contacts
Just In
13 killed in head-on collision in Bangladesh
At least 13 people were killed and several others injured when a bus and a pick-up truck collided head on in the Kanhaiyapur area in Bangladesh's Faridpur city on Tuesday.
Dhaka: At least 13 people were killed and several others injured when a bus and a pick-up truck collided head on in the Kanhaiyapur area in Bangladesh's Faridpur city on Tuesday.
Confirming the toll, Faridpur SP Mohammed Morsheed Alam said that 11 people died on the spot while two were declared brought dead at a hospital, The Daily Star reported.
The accident occurred at around 7.30 a.m. when the Magura-bound bus collided with Fardipur-bound pick up truck.
All the deceased were occupants of the pick-up truck.
The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.
Details are awaited.
At least 122 people were killed and 195 others injured in road accidents between April 8 and 14 when Bangladesh celebrated the Eid festival and Bengali New Year, as per Bangladesh Road Transport Authority.