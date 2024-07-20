  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

15 injured in train collision in Romania

15 injured in train collision in Romania
x
Highlights

At least 15 people were injured in a collision between a locomotive and a passenger train at Basarab Station in Bucharest, said local authorities.

Bucharest: At least 15 people were injured in a collision between a locomotive and a passenger train at Basarab Station in Bucharest, said local authorities.

Eight people have been hospitalised, according to emergency authorities, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to local media, 10 fire engines, all available medical resources, two extrication vehicles, a multiple victim transport vehicle and a mobile hospital were dispatched to the scene.

The Romanian Railway Investigation Agency said it will investigate the incident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X