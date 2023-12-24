  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

2 killed, 3 injured as military truck rams into shoppers in Philippines

2 killed, 3 injured as military truck rams into shoppers in Philippines
x
Highlights

Two people were killed and three others injured after a man took control of a parked military truck and rammed into shoppers outside a market in Davao City in the southern Philippines on Sunday, police said.

Manila: Two people were killed and three others injured after a man took control of a parked military truck and rammed into shoppers outside a market in Davao City in the southern Philippines on Sunday, police said.

Police said the truck driver parked the vehicle on the street with its engine running, when the man suddenly boarded the truck and drove it towards the crowded area, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A man and a woman were killed at the scene, police said, adding that a car and two motorcycles were damaged in the incident.

The suspect has been held in police custody.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X