2 killed, 3 injured as military truck rams into shoppers in Philippines

Manila: Two people were killed and three others injured after a man took control of a parked military truck and rammed into shoppers outside a market in Davao City in the southern Philippines on Sunday, police said.

Police said the truck driver parked the vehicle on the street with its engine running, when the man suddenly boarded the truck and drove it towards the crowded area, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A man and a woman were killed at the scene, police said, adding that a car and two motorcycles were damaged in the incident.

The suspect has been held in police custody.