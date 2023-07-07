2 men injured in Sydney shooting

Sydney: Police in Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state said on Friday that two men were injured following a public shooting in Sydney.

According to a statement by NSW Police Force, at about 1.50 p.m. lon Friday, emergency services were called to a barbershop on Marrickville Road, Marrickville, after gunshots were reported, reports Xinhua news agency.

Upon arrival, the police officer found two men suffering gunshot wounds.

Both men were treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital for treatment.

The police noted that one man is believed to be in a critical condition and the other is in a stable condition.

NSW Police Force Superintendent Despa Fitzgerald told a media conference that the 33-year-old male was shot in the barracks area, while the other 20-year-old man suffered a shot in the chest.

"Two vehicles were set alight in short proximity and timings after this shooting at Marrickville Road," said Fitzgerald, adding that the police are currently making inquiries about a Toyota Camry, which they believe one of the offenders has gotten into.

The police officer mentioned that there were other people in the barbershop as well.

"It is very brazen, and that's why we believe it's obviously a targeted attack. It's not random and it was fortunate that no other member of the public was involved in that incident," said the police officer.

The Electorate Office of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is within walking distance from the crime scene.

"My thoughts are with my community after a shooting in Marrickville across the road from my electorate office. My team are all safe. NSW Police are on the scene conducting an investigation," Albanese said on his social media.