20 killed as moving bus catches fire in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: Around 20 people died, and many others were grievously injured after a moving bus caught fire in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Tuesday. The bus carrying 57 passengers was passing by the vicinity of the army station when it caught fire. The flames immediately engulfed the entire vehicle turning it into a moving ball of fire.

According to an official report, 10 to 12 people have been confirmed dead although the toll may rise. The injured passengers were rushed to hospitals. At least 16 people were referred to Jodhpur for treatment in a critical condition, they said.

The cause of fire was not yet ascertained, however, a short circuit could probably have caused the fire, an official said.

The police, fire brigade sleuths and other agencies rushed to the spot for rescue work. District Collector Pratap Singh was supervising the rescue relief work. A group of army men was also assisting in the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed shock over the tragic incident, and asked the officials concerned to make all efforts to assist the injured. He has also proceeded to Jaisalmer to take stock of the situation.