21 Hamas members killed near Al-Quds Hospital: IDF

21 Hamas members killed near Al-Quds Hospital: IDF
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday said that it has killed 21 Hamas members near Al-Quds Hospital premise in Gaza.

Tel Aviv: Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday said that it has killed 21 Hamas members near Al-Quds Hospital premise in Gaza.

The IDF said that Hamas, with Rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), fired at IDF from among the civil population near the Al-Quds Hospital premises.

The IDF said that the 188 Brigade -- which has armoured, engineering and infantry divisions -- responded to the Hamas and killed 21 of its members.

The Israel military also said that it didn’t suffered any casualties in the attack.

