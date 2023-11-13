Live
- Men's ODI WC: India gave themselves a special challenge for World Cup, says coach Dravid
- J&K DGP reviews security scenario at Kulgam
- How India’s enemies met their fate in 'safe havens'
- Mpox circulating since 2016 before global outbreak in 2022: Study
- 'Shun polluting fireworks, opt for eco-friendly Diwali,' BMC urges Mumbaikars
- Conflicting AQI readings ignite air quality concerns in Delhi as smog shrouds stations with PM 2.5 at 500
- ED attaches assets worth Rs 4.34 cr in cooperative bank case
- Tata Steel to axe 800 jobs at Dutch plant
- Five children drown to death in Bihar
- India ranks second in global estimates of diabetes (Nov 14 is World Diabetes Day)
Just In
21 Hamas members killed near Al-Quds Hospital: IDF
Highlights
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday said that it has killed 21 Hamas members near Al-Quds Hospital premise in Gaza.
Tel Aviv: Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday said that it has killed 21 Hamas members near Al-Quds Hospital premise in Gaza.
The IDF said that Hamas, with Rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), fired at IDF from among the civil population near the Al-Quds Hospital premises.
The IDF said that the 188 Brigade -- which has armoured, engineering and infantry divisions -- responded to the Hamas and killed 21 of its members.
The Israel military also said that it didn’t suffered any casualties in the attack.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS