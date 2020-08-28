3 dead as storm lashes Australia's Victoria state

Melbourne: Three people, including a four-year-old boy, were killed by falling trees after a storm lashed the Australian state of Victoria on Friday, authorities said.

Gusts of up to 158km/h were recorded, causing widespread damage and knocking out power to 95,000 homes, reports the BBC.

The deaths took place in suburbs across the state capital, Melbourne - a city already reeling from a Covid-19 outbreak. The four-year-old boy was crushed by a tree on a footpath in the suburb of Blackburn South and died in hospital, the authorities added.

On Friday, residents in 88 suburbs were also warned that the storm had contaminated drinking water. Locals made more than 2,100 calls for emergency assistance after the storm crossed the state late on Thursday, bringing down power lines and damaging buildings.

Melbourne has been in a strict lockdown for almost two months after seeing Australia's worst coronavirus outbreak. Almost 500 people have died in Victoria, but new infections are slowing. Currently, residents are allowed to leave home only for essential reasons and for one hour of exercise per day.