34 killed in Ukraine's Chasiv Yar in Russian strike

Kyiv: On July 12 morning, 34 people were found dead under the rubble of a five-storey residential building in Ukraine's Chasiv Yar which suffered a Russian attack on July 9.

Nine civilians sustained injuries in the attack, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram.

"Rescue workers have pulled out 34 people who were killed and nine who sustained injuries from under the rubble of the destroyed multi-storey building in Chasiv Yar. There is one child among those killed in the attack."

The Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration said that State Emergency Service rescue workers had cleared away nearly 70 per cent of debris as of 6:30 a.m. on July 12. Rescue operations are continuing, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Kyrylenko added that one civilian was killed in Mariinka on July 11. Another two civilians in Donetsk Oblast sustained injuries,

Overall, at least 602 civilians have been killed and 1,552 have been injured in Donetsk Oblast since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Kyrylenko stressed again that it remains impossible to determine the number of casualties and fatalities in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Russia used Iskander missiles in an attack on Chasiv Yar on July 9 evening, hitting a five-storey residential building.

The local authorities reported at the time that more than 30 people might be trapped under the rubble, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

The Russian Defence Ministry stated that "over 300 nationalists" were killed in the missile strike on Chasiv Yar.