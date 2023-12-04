4 Indian-origin men sought in connection with aggravated assault in Canada

Toronto : Police have sought public assistance in locating four Indian-origin men, aged between 22-30 years, in connection with an aggravated assault that took place in Canadian city of Brampton.

Aftaab Gill (22), Harmandeep Singh (22), Jatinder Singh (25) and Satnam Singh (30) assaulted a victim in the area of McLaughlin Road and Ray Lawson Boulevard on September 8.

Officers from the Peel Regional Police’s Criminal Investigation Bureau said on Sunday that multiple parties assaulted the victim and fled the area prior to police arrival. The victim suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

All four of them are residents of Brampton, Ontario, and wanted for aggravated assault. Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the four men to contact investigators.

In August this year, murder charges were laid against Parminder Singh Brar (31) and Simarpal Singh (21) in connection with an aggravated assault that left a 55-year-old man dead in British Columbia province.

In the same month, Dilip Kumar Dholani, a senior citizen visiting from India, was stabbed 17 times in broad daylight while taking his granddaughter out in a stroller in Oshawa, Greater Toronto Area.