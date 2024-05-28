Live
4 killed in landslides in Indonesia
Jakarta: At least four people have been killed after rain-triggered landslides hit the eastern Indonesian province of West Papua last week, the country's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said in a statement on Tuesday.
One has been rescued in the disaster that occurred in the area of Arfak Mountains, Xinhua news agency reported.
The evacuation was made with the use of heavy equipment.
BNPB spokesperson Ahmad Muhari said that the rescue operation had ended as all victims were already found. However, the risk of subsequent landslides in the Arfak Mountains remained high as torrential rains were expected to occur in the next few days.
Rescuers were told to be alert, he said, while also calling on the locals to take shelter in safe areas when heavy rains occur.