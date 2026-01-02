40 killed in Swiss resort bar blaze

Crans Montana: Over 40 people were killed and 100 injured, most of them seriously, after fire tore through a crowded bar during a New Year's Eve party in the upscale Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, officials said on Thursday.

Fire broke out at 1.30 am (0030 GMT) in a bar called "Le Constellation" in the resort in southwestern Switzerland. The cause of the blaze, which was initially reported as an explosion, remains unclear but authorities said it appeared to be an accident rather than an attack.

Two French women who said they were in the bar told France's BFM TV that they saw the fire start in the basement section of the club after a bottle containing "birthday candles" was held up too close to the wooden ceiling.

"The fire spread across the ceiling super quickly," one of the two women, who identified themselves as Emma and Albane, told BFM TV. The pair said they were able to climb a narrow staircase to the ground floor as panic broke and escape the building. Minutes later, the fire had reached the ground floor too, they said.

It was not immediately possible to verify their account from other sources. Video footage, verified by Reuters, showed fire spreading from the building with people outside the club, some running and screaming.