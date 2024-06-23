Live
4.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 on Sunday struck the northeastern Japanese prefecture of Fukushima, said the country's weather agency.
The temblor occurred at around 12:12 p.m. local time at a depth of 50 km, measuring 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Fukushima, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, adding that there was no threat of a tsunami.
The epicentre was located at a latitude of 37.1 degrees north and a longitude of 141.2 degrees east, reports Xinhua news agency.
Tremors were also felt in the prefectures of Miyagi, Ibaraki and Tochigi.
No new abnormalities were reported at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant and the Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Plant following the quake, according to Tokyo Electric Power Company, the plant's operator.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.