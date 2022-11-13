  • Menu
5.0 magnitude quake strikes waters off Taiwan

A 5.0-magnitude quake jolted waters off the Taitung County, Taiwan, on Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km at 9:47 a.m., Xinhua News Agency reported.

The epicentre was monitored at 22.44 degrees north latitude and 121.10 degrees east longitude.

