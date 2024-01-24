  • Menu
5.3-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

A 5.3 magnitude quake jolted Indonesia's Tual city on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said

Jakarta: A 5.3 magnitude quake jolted Indonesia's Tual city on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The temblor that hit the region at 01:29:46 GMT was epicentred at 6.16 degrees south latitude and 130.10 degrees east longitude.

Its depth was 132.4 km.

