Live
- How Sherrnavaz Jijina’s ‘Mirzapur’ character becomes part of drug cartel
- Optiemus to invest Rs 140 cr to create fleet of 5,000 drones by 2025 end
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Munisha raps Poulomi Das for her outburst, Ranvir calls Sana Makbul ‘mandbuddhi’
- Ex-J&K Minister rejoins Mehbooba Mufti's PDP
- Bihar CM directs authorities to take measures for bridge safety
- Why Isha Malviya regrets doing ‘Bigg Boss 17’: 'Encountered selfish people just using me'
- Haas sign multi-year contract with Ollie Bearman starting from 2025 season
- Put mechanisms in place to prevent market abuse, fraud: SEBI tells stock brokers
- Hyderabad Police foil BJYM’s protest march to Congress office
- Bodies of all Hathras stampede victims identified, handed over to kin By Kishor Dwivedi
Just In
5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan
Highlights
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 on Thursday struck Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, said the country's weather agency.
Tokyo: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 on Thursday struck Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, said the country's weather agency.
The temblor occurred at around 12.12 p.m. local time at a depth of 50 km, measuring 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, adding that there was no threat of a tsunami, reported Xinhua news agency.
The epicentre was located off eastern Chiba prefecture at a latitude of 35.2 degrees north and a longitude of 140.5 degrees east.
Tremors were felt in all 23 wards of Tokyo, with no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS