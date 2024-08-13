  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

5.5-magnitude earthquake shakes several Syrian provinces

5.5-magnitude earthquake shakes several Syrian provinces
x
Highlights

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck 28 km east of the central city of Hama, according to the Syrian National Earthquake Centre.

Damascus: A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck 28 km east of the central city of Hama, according to the Syrian National Earthquake Centre.

The quake, which was felt in several Syrian provinces, occurred at 11:56 p.m. local time on Monday at a depth of 3.9 km east of the city of Hama, Xinhua news agency reported.

This tremor follows an earlier earthquake recorded at 9:30 p.m. on Monday with a magnitude of 3.7.

The earlier quake's epicentre was located 21 km east of Hama.

No immediate reports of casualties or significant damage were released by authorities.

The state TV posted safety measures on its social media outlets, advising residents to remain vigilant as aftershocks could occur.

Head of the Syrian National Earthquake Centre, Raed Ahmad, was quoted by the pro-government Sham FM radio station as saying that the tremor could be a precursor to a stronger earthquake.

Meanwhile, residents in certain areas of Hama and Damascus have chosen to stay outdoors for fear of potential aftershocks.

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit northern and western Syria in 2023, resulting in significant destruction.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X