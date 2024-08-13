Live
5.5-magnitude earthquake shakes several Syrian provinces
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck 28 km east of the central city of Hama, according to the Syrian National Earthquake Centre.
Damascus: A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck 28 km east of the central city of Hama, according to the Syrian National Earthquake Centre.
The quake, which was felt in several Syrian provinces, occurred at 11:56 p.m. local time on Monday at a depth of 3.9 km east of the city of Hama, Xinhua news agency reported.
This tremor follows an earlier earthquake recorded at 9:30 p.m. on Monday with a magnitude of 3.7.
The earlier quake's epicentre was located 21 km east of Hama.
No immediate reports of casualties or significant damage were released by authorities.
The state TV posted safety measures on its social media outlets, advising residents to remain vigilant as aftershocks could occur.
Head of the Syrian National Earthquake Centre, Raed Ahmad, was quoted by the pro-government Sham FM radio station as saying that the tremor could be a precursor to a stronger earthquake.
Meanwhile, residents in certain areas of Hama and Damascus have chosen to stay outdoors for fear of potential aftershocks.
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit northern and western Syria in 2023, resulting in significant destruction.