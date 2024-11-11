Live
- Malaysia's palm oil stocks fall 6.32 per cent in October
- Devuthani Ekadashi 2024: Significance, Rituals, and Celebrations
- Foiled Ukraine's plan to hijack electronic warfare helicopter: Russia
- IndiaJoy 2024: Asia's Largest Digital Entertainment Festival Decoding Kalki 2898 AD VFX
- Bagheera OTT Release: Kannada Superhero Film Starring Sriimurali to Stream on this OTT Platform
- Congress leader attacked in pre-poll violence in Assam
- AAP KI ADALAT: 'Let there be a law that a married man with kids can marry, I am ready', Bhojpuri star Nirahua tells Rajat Sharma, explains his relationship with co-star Amrapali Dubey
- KA Movie: Kiran Abbavaram’s Diwali Hit Receives Praise from Chiranjeevi
- Challenge excise dealers, not PM Modi: Pralhad Joshi to Siddaramaiah
- Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Issues Threats Against Hindu Temples
Just In
6 killed, 23 injured in Russian strikes on cities in Ukraine
At least six people were killed and 23 others injured in overnight strikes in the cities of Mykolayiv and Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine on Monday, local authorities said.
Kyiv: At least six people were killed and 23 others injured in overnight strikes in the cities of Mykolayiv and Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine on Monday, local authorities said.
Russian forces attacked Mykolayiv with Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones at around 1:50 a.m. local time, killing five and injuring one, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said in a post on Telegram.
Fires were sparked in the city while an apartment building and a private home were destroyed, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting Kim.
In Zaporizhzhia, a 71-year-old man was killed, and 22 people were wounded in three airstrikes shortly after midnight, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov.
A residential building, a dormitory and a car dealership were damaged in the strikes, said Fedorov.
The Ukrainian capital also came under drone attacks overnight but sustained no casualties or damage, said the Kyiv City Military Administration.