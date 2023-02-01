6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines

Manila: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits the southern Philippines on Wednesday with no immediate reports of damage or injury, local media said.

Previously, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 4 km SSW of Monkayo, the Philippines at 10:44:45 GMT, Xinhua news agency reported.

The epicenter, with a depth of 13.501 km, was initially determined to be at 7.7776 degrees north latitude and 126.0462 degrees east longitude, according to the (USGS).