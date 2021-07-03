6.1-magnitude quake hits Fiji region: USGS
Highlights
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Fiji region at 20:14:38 GMT on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 605.63 km, was initially determined to be at 21.8295 degrees south latitude and 179.3622 degrees west longitude, the Xinhua news agency reported.
