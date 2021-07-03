Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > International

6.1-magnitude quake hits Fiji region: USGS

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Fiji region at 20:14:38 GMT on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

New York: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Fiji region at 20:14:38 GMT on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 605.63 km, was initially determined to be at 21.8295 degrees south latitude and 179.3622 degrees west longitude, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X