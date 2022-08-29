  • Menu
6.4-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

A strong earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's West Sumatra province on Monday, authorities said.

Jakarta: A strong earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's West Sumatra province on Monday, authorities said.

The quake struck at 10.29 a.m. (local time) with the epicentre at 116 km northwest of Kepulauan Mentawai (Mentawai islands) district and the shallow of 10 km under the seabed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The tremor did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, the authorities said.

The 6.4-magnitude quake is classified as the main shock, as another 5.9-magnitude quake struck at 5.34 a.m.

