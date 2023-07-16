Live
7.2-magnitude quake rocks Alaska Peninsula, tsunami warning issued
Highlights
A 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Alaska Peninsula region in the US after which a tsunami warning was issued, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The temblor was epicentred at 54.55 degrees north latitude and 160.95 degrees west longitude.
Its depth was 20 km.
The tsunami warning was issued by the US Tsunami Warning System.
