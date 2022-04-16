AAP extends invite to Hardik Patel

New Delhi: Angered by being marginalised in his own party, Hardik Patel has raised the political temperature of Gujarat. He has alleged that 'my position in the Congress has become like that of a newly married groom, who has been sterilised'. This statement of Hardik Patel is being discussed from social media to political circles. This statement of his has also intensified speculation that he is angry with the Congress high command and may leave the party soon. Meanwhile, another big news has come to the fore. Amidst displeasure with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party has invited Hardik Patel to join AAP.



Gopal Italia, Gujarat state president of Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, made a big statement about Hardik Patel. Italia said on Friday that Hardik Patel is not being respected. 'Now if he doesn't like Congress, then he should join a party with ideology like ours' he opined.

Not only this, Italia said that Hardik Patel is wasting his time in Congress. 'It is better than that, come with us and contribute to the development of the state. There is no place for dedicated people like him in a party like Congress' he said.

Hardik Patel had accused the Congress of ignoring him and said that, "I am not invited to any PCC meeting, they do not consult me before taking any decision, So what's the point of this post?" In fact, on the instructions of Sonia Gandhi, Hardik was made the working president of Congress in Gujarat. But till now their activity is not visible. Now the assembly elections are to be held at the end of this year. In such a situation, like Sidhu, Hardik should not create trouble for the Congress, fear party sources.