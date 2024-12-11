ADB approves 25.45 million USD grant to Solomon Islands

  • Menu
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday said it has approved a grant of $25.45 million to help the Solomon Islands develop sustainable, inclusive, and climate-resilient water supply and sanitation services.

The Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Project is implementing high-priority components of the government's water and sanitation sector plan to increase access to piped supply and sanitation services, enhance hygiene awareness, promote water conservation, and improve fecal sludge management, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ADB said the latest additional financing will help meet cost overruns incurred from the growing cost of goods and works, which have increased significantly since March 2020.

The ADB, the World Bank, the Global Environment Facility, and the European Union are funding the 125-million-dollar project.

