Afghan envoy's daughter tortured in Islamabad

The daughter of Najibullah Alikhil, the Afghan envoy to Pakistan, was abducted and tortured on her way home in Islamabad, Afghanistans Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan states with deep regret that on July 16, 2021, the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Islamabad, Ms. Silsila Alikhil, was abducted for several hours and severely tortured by unknown individuals on her way home," the statement said.



After being released from the kidnappers' captivity, Alikhil is under medical care at a hospital.



The statement said that the MoFA strongly condemns the heinous act and expresses its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan.



"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the Government of Pakistan to take immediate necessary actions to ensure full security of the Afghan Embassy and Consulates as well as the immunity of the country's diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions.



"While the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs is following the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, we urge the Pakistani government to identify and prosecute the perpetrators at the soonest possible time," the statement added.

