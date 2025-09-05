Afghanistan Rocked by Multiple Earthquakes in 24 Hours

According to the GFZ, also know as German Research Center for Geosciences, an earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit southeastern part of Afghanistan earthquake on Friday at a depth of 10 km. This was the 4th time Afghanistan faced an earthquake in the last 24 hours. As the situation got worser, it added panic to the people and damaged the places even more.

Just a day earlier, Afghanistan tremor 2025 had been shaken by a strong earthquake of 6.2 magnitude. People from Jammu and Kashmir and even Delhi NCR reported that they also felt the tremor in Afghanistan. The tremor caused buildings to shake which made People rush out in fear.

However, the most destruction came from an earthquake of 6.0 magnitude in Afghanistan. It was struck during the late evening on Sunday in the eastern mountain region areas near the Pakistan border. Villages were crushed and flattened, Thousands of homes destroyed and entire communities were buried under debris. Officials even confirmed that about 2,200 People or more have died from because of it and more than 3,600 were injured. Most of them were in Kunar province.

The rescue operations have gotten extremely difficult because landslides have blocked roads which has made it hard for emergency teams to reach the villages to save people. Plus, continuous afterhsocks have also increased the danger. To make matters even worser, many of these areas had already been suffering from flash floods before the earthquakes and now worsening even more due to bad weather.

The WFP, also know as World Food Programme, has described the devastation as heartbreaking. Families had lost everyone and everything. Relief teams are distributing biscuits, food packs, medical kits etc to help the survivors. More and more aid flights are also arriving to help them out.

India has joined the global relief efforts. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed that 21 tonnes of medicines, tents, blankets, and water purifiers have already been delivered to Kabul.

This tragic series of Afghanistan earthquake news highlights the urgent need for international support as the nation battles one of its worst disasters in recent years.