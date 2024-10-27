Live
Afghanistan sees around 4,000 foreigners make inbound, outbound trips in 1 month
The Afghan caretaker government's National Statistics and Information Authority announced on Sunday
Kabul: The Afghan caretaker government's National Statistics and Information Authority announced on Sunday that airports and border ports had processed around 4,000 inbound and outbound trips of foreign nationals in Afghanistan in the past month.
Among them, 2,231, including 63 women, made inbound trips, while 1,809, including 11 women, made outbound trips. Tourism and work activities were the main travel purposes for these foreign nationals in Afghanistan, the authority posted on its social media platform account X.
It said that Kabul, Herat, Nimroz, Nangarhar, and Balkh border crossing points were popular destinations for travellers, reports Xinhua news agency.
Since the Afghan caretaker government assumed power in August 2021 in the wake of the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan, the tourism industry in the country has been developing.