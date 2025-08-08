After Slapping 50% Tariffs On India… Trump warns India of 'secondary sanctions'

Washington: Hours after imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, taking the total to 50 per cent, US President Donald Trump warned of more secondary sanctions on India over its continued purchase of oil from Russia.

"It’s only been eight hours. So, let's see what happens," Trump told reporters when asked why India was being singled out while countries like China also continue to buy Russian oil. "You’re going to see a lot more. You’re going to see so many secondary sanctions".

Trump’s remarks came amid growing US pressure on countries to cut economic ties with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

When asked during the Oval Office event whether a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine could lead to the removal of additional tariffs on India, Trump said, "We will determine that later".

President Trump has also hinted at imposing further tariffs on China, similar to the 25 per cent duties recently applied to India over its Russian oil purchases. This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready for his first visit to China in over seven years amid straining ties with Washington.