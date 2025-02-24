Air Force Base in Bangladesh attacked, several injured

Dhaka : In a major incident of lawlessness that is currently prevailing in Bangladesh under the interim government led by Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus, several miscreants launched an ambush attack on an Air Force Base in Cox's Bazar on the southeast coast of the country.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media division of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, stated that some miscreants from Samity Para, adjacent to the Air Force base in Cox's Bazar, carried out the ambush and the Bangladesh Air Force is taking necessary action in this regard.

Local media reported that several people have been injured in the clashes as the air force personnel fired several rounds on the protestors around 11.30 AM, local time.

"It is known that the above incident occurred when the Deputy Commissioner asked locals to leave the Air Force area and go to the Khurushkul Housing Project," stated a local journalist.

The latest incident once again highlights the growing unrest in Bangladesh that has witnessed unprecedent violence since the government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in August 2024.

A Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Mohammad Babul Mia was brutally beaten to death, last week.

Top BNP leader Shamsuzzaman Dudu had also accused the interim government saying, "Under the interim government, workers have been killed, and leaders of political parties have been killed. The culprits must be brought under the law without delay. Otherwise, dissatisfaction will grow among the people and political activists".

Earlier this month, the violent clashes at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) in Bangladesh had left more than 100 students injured.

The situation has sparked massive outrage in the South Asian country, with many calling for Yunus to resign as violent incidents, including against the minorities, continue to increase.