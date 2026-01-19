As TTP, BLA pressure mounts, Pakistan brings jihadi clerics into narrative strategy

New Delhi: The border issues that Pakistan has been facing with the Afghan Taliban and the prolonged battle with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Balochistan Nationalist Army (BLA) has hurt the country very badly.

Questions are being asked about the state of affairs and the need to fight against their own people.

This has led to a massive dip in the popularity of the Shehbaz Sharif government, prompting it to set up a high-powered committee.

The committee is aimed at cleaning up the image of the government and making an attempt to restore the faith of the people.

Indian agencies are however puzzled with the composition of the committee as it comprises political leaders, radical clerics, the army and ISI officials.

The clerics in particular are a matter of concern for the Indian agencies as these are persons known to be close to the leadership of the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

All these people were present at a meeting hosted by Sharif at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) recently.

Sharif and the other officials urged the clerics to be part of the committee and run a narrative campaign. Through the clerics, they want to reach a wide audience in Pakistan.

They would justify with religious logic the importance of waging a battle against the TTP, BLA and Afghan Taliban.

Currently the people are upset that the army is battling against its own people. Even the battle with the Afghan Taliban has not gone down well with the Pakistanis, officials say.

Officials say that the very fact that Sharif decided to appoint, Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman of the National Paigham-i-Aman Committee (NPAC) is surprising.

The NPAC has a long-standing relationship with jihadi elements in Pakistan and other countries. Another official said that with such appointments, Pakistan is clearly legitimising jihad. What else explains such persons being part of a committee to run a narrative war that justifies wars.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the army and government are taking a joint approach to run the narrative battle.

While governments often do this, bringing in jihadi elements clearly shows that Pakistan is now openly backing terror supporters.

Offering them space in the PMO only confirms this fact even more, the official added.

At the last meeting it was decided that these clerics would go on a nationwide tour to justify why the Pakistan army is fighting against the TTP and Afghan Taliban.

They would try and instigate the people against India by stressing that it is at New Delhi’s behest that both the Afghan Taliban and TTP are battling Pakistan.

India’s diplomatic outreach in Afghanistan is what led to relations failing with the country and hence there is a need to battle anti-Pakistani elements, the outreach programme would touch upon.

In recent years, the Sharif government has been criticised for handling the security situation at home. Through this outreach programme, the government would try and tell the people that all the violence that is taking place both in the country and at the borders, is being staged and funded by India.

An official said that instead of fixing the issue, the Sharif government is looking to change the narrative and build up a massive anti-India sentiment in Pakistan.

That would not fix the problem at all as the battles would not end, the official also added.

Further this exercise would also cover Operation Sindoor. During this operation, the Indian armed forces embarrassed Pakistan while also exposing them. The clerics who are part of the delegation would also try and convince the people that it was India that lost more during the operation.