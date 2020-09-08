ASEAN holds online regional parliamentary meeting

Hanoi: The 41st General Assembly of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) opened on Tuesday via video conference.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, chairwoman of the National Assembly of Vietnam, said the event will discuss issues and topics including Parliament's role in promoting ASEAN economic cohesion and recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, and parliamentary diplomacy for sustainable peace and security in the region, reports Xinhua news agency.

The three-day event also includes a meeting of women parliamentarians on promoting their role in securing jobs and income for female workers, and a meeting of young parliamentarians to improve the engagement of AIPA young parliamentarians in ASEAN Community building, according to Ngan.

Vietnam President Nguyen Phu Trong said the general assembly will work towards a community-based mindset and actions so as to achieve a strong and cohesive ASEAN Community that is oriented towards and centred on the people with its role established in the international arena.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended and delivered a speech at the opening ceremony, which also saw the participation of other party and state officials of Vietnam as well as representatives from the AIPA 41 member countries.

AIPA serves as a centre of communication and information among parliaments of the ASEAN members, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The General Assembly is held once a year to provide policy directions for the development of AIPA's objectives and as a forum for interchange between its members.