Austria logs robust growth in summer tourism

Vienna: Austria's tourism sector registered 3.6 per cent more overnight stays this summer than the same period last year, the country's statistics agency said.

Statistics Austria said on Wednesday that a total of 59.95 million overnight stays were recorded from May to August this year, 1.6 per cent above the pre-pandemic level in 2019, Xinhua news agency.

As of August, the central European country, known for its alpine landscapes and classical art scene, has registered 113.6 million overnight stays, surging 12.2 per cent year-on-year.

However, Statistics Austria said the country's tourism businesses slightly fell by 1.8 per cent year-on-year in August due to inflation, labour shortage, and the storms and floods that affected the country's western and southern parts.