Austrian police seize drugs worth 600,000 euros

Highlights
The authority has seized drugs worth 600,000 euros (651,000 US dollars) and arrested two suspects in a recent operation, police in the Austrian capital Vienna said Thursday.
In a street patrol in early June, Vienna police found a large amount of cash and 4.7 grams of marijuana from two men behaving suspiciously.
During the ensuing searches of the two men's apartments and business premises in Vienna, the police seized about 4.8 kg of cocaine and 24 kg of marijuana with a total value of around 600,000 euros. The police also found over 32,000 euros of cash, Austrian news agency APA reported.
The suspects, both Serbian nationals, have been taken into custody, according to the police, Xinhua news agency reported.
