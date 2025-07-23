Live
Bangla jet crash toll rises to 31
Highlights
Dhaka: Thousands of students on Tuesday protested demanding "accurate" information on casualties and compensation for the families of those killed when a Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashed into a school, as the death toll in the incident rose to 31, including 25 children.
The F-7 BGI aircraft, a training fighter jet manufactured in China, experienced a "mechanical fault" moments after takeoff and crashed into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara area on Monday, according to officials.
