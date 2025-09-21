Bangladesh: 12 people die of dengue, raises death toll in 2025 to 179

As many as 12 people have died due to dengue in Bangladesh on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities in the country since January 2025 to 179, media reported citing Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Health officials said that 740 new patients were admitted to hospitals during the same period, raising the number of confirmed cases in 2025 to 48,831.

As many as 2,021 patients are being treated in hospitals across Bangladesh, United News of Bangladesh reported.

The fatalities due to dengue were reported in various regions of Bangladesh -- five in Barishal division, three in Dhaka North City, two in Dhaka South City Corporation and one each in Chattogram and Mymensingh divisions.

Fresh cases of dengue were reported in Barishal (165), Dhaka (outside city) (147), Dhaka North (122), Dhaka South (115), Chattogram (77), Khulna (52), Rajshahi (28), Mymensingh (22), Sylhet (9) and Rangpur (3).

Public health experts warned that crisis is deteriorating faster than 2024.

As many as 575 people were killed in Bangladesh in 2024. They demanded quick action on mosquito control and better preparedness in hospitals as cases continue to increase.

Earlier on September 16, the DGHS announced new instructions for public hospitals to ensure treatment of dengue patients. According to the guidelines, all hospitals in Bangladesh must establish dedicated wards for dengue treatment and set up a specialised medical team.

The DGHS believes that this decision will help improve patient care, lower risks and better the quality of hospital services, local media reported.

DGHS Director (Hospitals and Clinics) Abu Hossain Md Mainul Ahsan issued the directive on Tuesday.

The DGHS said hospitals must ensure special arrangements for dengue patients undergoing treatment.

The hospitals have been asked to ensure facilities for NS-1 tests, emergency care, and sufficient medicines for patients, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Patients undergoing treatment for dengue in hospitals should be kept in a designated ward or room and ICU support must be prioritised when required. Furthermore, doctors and nurses have been given special responsibilities.

The directive called for a creation of a board comprising medicine, pediatrics, and other specialist physicians for the treatment of dengue and chikungunya patients.

Under the supervision of this board, trained doctors, medical officers and residents will provide care to dengue and chikungunya patients.

According to the directive, the same board and doctors must provide treatment to suspected patients who come to outpatient departments in hospitals.

It also ordered hospital directors to send letters to city corporations or municipalities to conduct mosquito eradication and cleanliness drives around hospital premises.

In addition, a dengue coordination meeting must be held at hospitals chaired by the director, superintendent and civil surgeon on every Saturday.