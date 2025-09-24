Bangladesh: Five people die of dengue, 2025 death toll rises to 187

Dhaka: At least five people have died due to dengue in Bangladesh in 24 hours till 8 am (local time) on Wednesday, raising the total number of fatalities in 2025 to 187, local media reported.

Three fatalities were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation area while two in Dhaka North City Corporation area, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Bangladesh. As many as 668 people have been admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of dengue patients to 43,841, Bangladesh-based The Daily Star reported.

Currently, 2,016 dengue patients were receiving treatment at various hospitals in Bangladesh. As many as 575 people died due to dengue in Bangladesh in 2024.

On September 23, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) unveiled its Dengue dashboard, a data-driven monitoring tool made to transform how city authorities monitor and respond to outbreaks. The dashboard, developed through the DNCC Innovation Lab and support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will provide concrete steps for timely interventions while raising awareness among people regarding prevention of dengue, United News of Bangladesh reported.

DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz said, "The Dengue Watch dashboard is more than a tool. It is a step toward transforming DNCC into a digitally driven, transparent, and accountable institution. By harnessing innovation, we can integrate health, environment, and governance to build a smarter, healthier Dhaka."

UNDP Resident Representative in Bangladesh Stefan Liller reiterated UNDP's support to innovation in urban health management. He stated, "For UNDP, it has been a privilege to support the innovation efforts of DNCC. The Innovation Lab established in 2025 by DNCC and UNDP is striving to become a hub for smart, scalable, and citizen-centered urban solutions. The Dengue Watch Dashboard is one of its latest outcomes, and it shows what is possible when local leadership, data, and innovation come together."

The tool was showcased during the keynote session, followed by a panel discussion with stakeholders from DGHS and other partners. Representatives from the health ministry, city corporations, development partners, and start-ups attended the event. According to the press release, participants agreed that fighting vector-borne diseases like dengue needs stronger partnerships, real time data and a forward-looking vision for resilient urban health.



