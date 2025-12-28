Bangladesh Police Say Two Key Accused In Osman Hadi Killing Escaped To India Via Meghalaya

Bangladesh’s Dhaka Metropolitan Police have stated that two principal suspects involved in the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi fled the country by crossing into India through the Haluaghat border area of Mymensingh and subsequently entered Meghalaya. The information was shared by police officials and reported by local media outlets.

Osman Hadi’s death triggered widespread unrest across Bangladesh. He was shot in the head on December 12 while campaigning in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area ahead of the upcoming elections. Following the attack, he was airlifted to Singapore for advanced medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries on December 18.

According to DMP additional commissioner SN Nazrul Islam, the two accused—identified as Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh—managed to escape with assistance from local contacts. After crossing the border, they were allegedly received by an associate and then transported by taxi to Tura in Meghalaya. Police sources said that two individuals suspected of helping facilitate their entry into India have since been detained there.

Bangladeshi authorities have confirmed that they are in constant touch with Indian officials through official and informal channels to secure the arrest and extradition of the suspects. Investigators believe cross-border cooperation will be crucial to bringing the accused to justice.

Osman Hadi was associated with the anti-Sheikh Hasina political platform Inqilab Manch and was contesting the Dhaka-8 constituency as an independent candidate. His organisation rose to prominence during last year’s July uprising, which ultimately led to Sheikh Hasina’s removal from power. Following the attack on Hadi, violent protests erupted nationwide, with Inqilab Manch warning of intensified agitation if swift action was not taken.

The case continues to remain politically sensitive in Bangladesh, with security agencies under pressure to ensure accountability and prevent further instability stemming from the incident.