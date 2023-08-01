Bangladesh reports 251 dengue deaths

Dhaka: The death toll in the ongoing dengue outbreak in Bangladesh has increased to 251, of which 204 were reported in July alone, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In its latest update, the DGHS also said that a total of 51,832 cases have been reported so far this year, reports Xinhua news agency.

The DGHS data showed 43,854 cases were recorded in July after 5,956 people were infected with the mosquito-borne disease in June.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 2,694 fresh dengue cases, including 1,168 in Dhaka, were reported.

The DGHS said 42,195 dengue patients returned home after receiving treatment from various hospitals across the country from January to July this year.

In order to fight the rising number of dengue cases, Bangladesh health authorities have strengthened measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes and conduct anti-larval operations.