- Ashwin Babu’s next titled ‘Vachinavadu Goutham’
- Greenwood High School Student Wins Gold Medal at International Dance Competition in Portugal
- Bhubaneswar witnesses record rainfall of 259.2 mm in 24 hours
- Deputy CM Promises "Stringent Action" After Communal Unrest In Haryana Yatra, Acknowledges Management Lapses
- Discussing with law dept. power dues owed by Telangana to AP, says Centre
- Telangana Government releases TET notification
- Is it Vanama or Jalagam, who will attend Telangana Assembly sessions!!
- Violent Clash In Haryana's Nuh District During Vishva Hindu Parishad Procession Leaves Four Dead And Over 30 Injured
- Bangladesh reports 251 dengue deaths
- Everything You Need to Know About the Cost of Term Insurance
Dhaka: The death toll in the ongoing dengue outbreak in Bangladesh has increased to 251, of which 204 were reported in July alone, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
In its latest update, the DGHS also said that a total of 51,832 cases have been reported so far this year, reports Xinhua news agency.
The DGHS data showed 43,854 cases were recorded in July after 5,956 people were infected with the mosquito-borne disease in June.
In the last 24 hours, a total of 2,694 fresh dengue cases, including 1,168 in Dhaka, were reported.
The DGHS said 42,195 dengue patients returned home after receiving treatment from various hospitals across the country from January to July this year.
In order to fight the rising number of dengue cases, Bangladesh health authorities have strengthened measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes and conduct anti-larval operations.