Battle for US Senate may last until January next year

Washington: The balance of power in the US Senate may not be decided until January, as Georgia may have to hold run-off elections for both its seats. No candidate in either race has polled 50%, as required by state election law, reports the BBC.

The run-off elections would take place on 5 January, two days after the new Senate is due to convene. The Republicans currently have a 53 to 47 majority in the Senate and appear on course to retain control, with a loss so far of one seat overall.

The Democrats had high hopes of gaining the four seats they needed to take control, but many Republican incumbents held their seats.

If however the Democrats can gain both seats in Georgia, a traditionally Republican state, this would lead to a 50-50 tie in the Senate.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has slammed President Donald Trump for raising doubts around the integrity of the 2020 election, saying in America it's the people who choose their president and the will of the people will be heard.

"Regardless of Trump''s inflammatory, misleading, and divisive rhetoric, Americans across the country should be assured that this election was administered fairly and securely by state officials of both major political parties.

Election workers around the nation are hard at work counting all legal votes, just as they have done in every election before," she said.