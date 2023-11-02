Bear attacks on people hit record high in Japan

Tokyo: The number of bear attacks in Japan between April and October this year has increased to 180, a record high since the statistics started in 2006, according to the Environment Ministry.

According to the Ministry, the previous record high was 158 logged in fiscal 2020, rports Xinhua news agency.

Five people have been killed in attacks by bears so far in fiscal 2023, which started in April, it added.

The monthly number of people attacked by bears stood at 15 in August, soaring to 38 in September and 71 in October.

The Tohoku region in northeastern Japan accounts for around 70 per cent of the total.

Experts said that bears have appeared near human settlements more frequently this year partly because they cannot get enough food in the mountains due to poor harvest of nuts.

The Ministry is calling for maximum vigilance until the bears go into hibernation in December.