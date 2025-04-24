Live
- Jagan condemns Pahalgam terror attack
- SEEDAP aims at employment opportunities for youth
- Coalition govt focused on ‘scams than schemes’: YSRCP
- Irresponsible usage of tech may cause damage
- JSP pays tributes to Pahalgam victims
- 12 injured in Russia's airstrike on Kyiv
- Routes finalised for PM Modi’s visit: Minister Narayana
- Pahalgam terror attack: Three Pakistan nationals, two Kashmiris among 5 terrorists identified
- 12 US states sue Trump administration over 'illegal tariffs'
- Polavaram project to be completed by 2027-end
Bells toll as Pope’s body transferred to St Peter's Basilica
Highlights
Vatican City: The bells of St Peter's tolled Wednesday as the body of Pope Francis was transferred from the Vatican hotel where he lived to the...
Vatican City: The bells of St Peter's tolled Wednesday as the body of Pope Francis was transferred from the Vatican hotel where he lived to the basilica, escorted by a procession of solemn cardinals and Swiss Guards through the same piazza where he had greeted the faithful from his popemobile just days before in what became his final good-bye.
Pallbearers carried the simple wooden coffin on their shoulders through the Vatican's archway gates, out into St Peter's Square and into the basilica, the cardinals in their scarlet cassocks and the Swiss Guards in their golden and blue uniforms processing slowly behind.
Next Story